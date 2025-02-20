Cyclist (90s) dies in Co Galway crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision between a truck and a cyclist in Co Galway on Thursday afternoon

A cyclist aged in his 90s has been killed in a crash with a truck near Moycullen, Co Galway, on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision which happened shortly after midday at Clydagh on the N59.

The man was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident occurred around 100m from a roundabout and the road remains closed for a technical examination by gardaí.

There is significant traffic disruption in the area with tailbacks reported through Moycullen village and towards Galway city.

Gardaí have asked that any road users who were on the N59 in the Clydagh area between 11.45am and 12.05pm and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) to make this available to them.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Salthill Garda station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.