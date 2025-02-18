‘Dodgy boxes’: Why are they in the news and could I be prosecuted for using one?

The Federation Against Copyright Theft says the latest action has resulted in thousands of prohibited streams being shut down. Photograph: iStock

Why are dodgy boxes back in the news again?

Thirteen illegal operators across the country have been served with legal notices warning them to shut down illicit streaming services or face possible criminal prosecution. The action was taken by the Federation Against Copyright Theft (Fact) and followed a two-week operation in December.

What did the dodgy box operators do after getting these Fact notices?

According to the London-based industry group, the initiative has been a great success and has resulted in the shutting down of thousands of prohibited streams, and the demise of services for those using the illegal operations. Social media profiles selling dodgy boxes have also disappeared while subscriptions have been terminated and paid settlements agreed.

And why is Fact so concerned?

It says that many consumers are unaware that piracy networks are often linked to organised crime, with their profits potentially funding other illegal activities.

Well, that’s not good but is this the first time Fact has acted?

No. There have been three previous actions since March 2023, with almost 70 illegal services across the Republic shut down. There have also been legal actions taken against individuals, with one operator of an illegal dodgy box TV streaming service being jailed for 16 months last year.

Could dodgy box owners go to to jail?

It is highly unlikely, not least because there are tens of thousands of dodgy boxes in homes all over the country and nowhere near enough cell spaces for all of you. But by knowingly circumventing properly applied restrictions to access copyrighted content, you could be exposed to prosecution – at least potentially but breathe easy because potentially is a long way from actually.

Why so?

Well, those targeting illegal streaming, including the Garda Síochána and the copyright holders – are focused on people who are suspected of being involved in providing illegal access to premium TV content and not – as yet – the end users. Garda sources have even expressed doubt that the force would have any jurisdiction when it comes to the use of such boxes, suggesting it would be a civil rather than a criminal matter.

But owning a dodgy boxes is illegal, right?

Yes and no. The boxes themselves are not illegal. They are also called Android boxes. And Android is just an operating system and one that runs on all manner of different technologies including phones, tablets and firesticks. Android boxes are commonly sold in entirely reputable electrical shops in Ireland and on online platforms.

So what is illegal?

Ever since the web was born those who make and sell content have been fighting a fierce battle with those who want to make it freely available online by breaking it down into ones and zeros that can be easily shared online. There was Napster and then Torrents and they ultimately led us to dodgy boxes.

What are they exactly?

They plug into a television and if they have certain apps installed they can stream content directly from the internet to televisions. As mentioned, the boxes are not illegal but they have the capacity to do illegal things. A person who buys a clean dodgy box can easily download dodgy apps themselves. Then there are those who sell the boxes pre-loaded with apps to facilitate questionable streaming and provide codes to dodgy platforms.

So, in short, it is not the boxes that are dodgy but the apps that facilitate illegal streaming. And it is not the selling of the boxes that is illegal but the selling of boxes and access to copyrighted content that fall foul of the law. And it is those people who are being targeted by Fact.