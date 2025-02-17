Legal notices served on 13 illegal dodgybox operators, according to anti-piracy group

This is the fourth wave of enforcement action since March 2023 by the Federation Against Copyright Theft that has resulted in closure of almost 70 illegal services across the Republic. Photograph: PA

Thirteen illegal IPTV operators have been served with legal notices instructing them to stop their illicit streaming services or face possible criminal prosecution, the Federation Against Copyright Theft (Fact), has said.

This follows a two-week operation in December that resulted in the shutting down of thousands of prohibited streams, and the shutting off of services for those using the illegal operations.

The thirteen legal notices were served in counties Dublin, Cork, Donegal, Offaly, Limerick, Louth, Clare, Westmeath and Laois, Fact said.

They were delivered in person, by post and through email and the outcome has been successful, resulting in services being shut down, deleted social media profiles, subscriptions being terminated, and paid settlements agreed, according to the London-based federation.

“Many consumers are unaware that piracy networks are often linked to organised crime, with their profits potentially funding other illegal activities,” it said.

This is the fourth wave of enforcement action since March 2023 by the organisation that has resulted in the closure of almost 70 illegal services across the Republic.

In July last, Naas Circuit Criminal Court sentenced Ciaran Donovan (42) from Ashfield, Co Kildare, to 16 months in prison for operating an illegal dodgy box TV streaming service, King Kong Media, and possession of more than €900,000 in criminal proceeds. The prosecution followed an investigation by Sky’s anti-piracy division.

In October 2024, Cormac McGuckin (38) from The Meadows in Bellaghy, Derry, was sentenced to two years in jail by Omagh crown court, for running an illegal streaming TV company.