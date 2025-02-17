‘We used all the bags we had’: paramedic describes grim scene in wake of Omagh bombing

The hearing room at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone, where the Omagh Bombing Inquiry is hearing testimony. Photograph: Michael Cullen/Ulster Herald/PA Wire

A paramedic who helped recover the remains of the victims of the 1998 Omagh bombing has described how he and his colleagues brought so many bodies to the temporary morgue, it was like “something that should only have been seen in a movie.”

Giving evidence to the inquiry into the Omagh bombing on Monday, Richard Quigley described how he and his colleagues moved their ambulances to a car park near the site of the explosion on Market Street, and stacked body bags and stretchers ready to recover the bodies of the victims.

A total of 31 people, including unborn twins, who were killed when the dissident republican bomb exploded in the centre of the Co Tyrone town on August 15th 1998.

The inquiry, which was ordered by the UK government to examine whether the atrocity could reasonably have been prevented by British state authorities, is taking place at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

READ MORE

“The body bags with the remains of the dead had been moved into shops, away from eyes and cameras,” Mr Quigley said.

“We had used all the bags we had. We had to source whatever we could from the fire service and the military.

“Bodies had been moved into the alleyway from Market Street, and then to the car park.

“Each vehicle was loaded with three to four body bags.

“I was asked to go into Market Street through the walkway and left and into a shop. There were more body bags inside the shop,” he said.

“I had a scoop stretcher … I recall the body bags being inside a clothes/material shop, I physically checked the body bags to see if I could identify which end was the head or legs, all preparation for using a scoop [stretcher], as it is designed as having a head end and a leg end.

“What shocked me was not being able to clearly identify either the head or the feet of the patients. Clearly all their items were inside the bag,” he said.

“It was the same with all the bags I had touched, guessing which end was appropriate, I prepared the scoop.

“Help was needed to remove the remains into the volunteer ambulance on Market Street.

“I got frustrated and kicked a piece of shrapnel, and got told off by a police officer. Evidence,” Mr Quigley said. When the paramedic returned to the car park, all the ambulances had been loaded with bodies. “My vehicle had four on board,” he said.

“We then drove in convoy, with lights and silently, to the temporary morgue set up in the army camp gymnasium.

“I remember seeing the number of body bags laid out, and each had its own area, all in rows, with a chair at the end.

“The size of the gym and the number of body bags on the floor was something that should only have been seen in a movie,” he said.

The inquiry continues.