Ireland weather: Persistent and heavy rain for some areas this weekend

Friday morning is set to be damp and blustery across the country. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Persistent and heavy rain is forecast for some areas of the country this weekend, while unsettled weather looks likely to extend into next week, Met Éireann has said.

It comes as a status yellow rain alert warning of spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travel conditions remains in effect for Co Waterford until midday on Friday.

Friday morning is generally set to be damp and “blustery” with outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy at times, leading to spot flooding in the south.

This will gradually clear from the southwest and west of the country, giving way to sunny spells and highs of 8 to 12 degrees.

However, it will be cooler in the north and east with highs of 4 to 8 degrees, according to the forecaster.

Saturday is set to be mostly cloudy with flog slow to clear in some areas, alongside further patches of rain with highs of 9 to 12 degrees.

Further spot flooding is possible on Saturday night as persistent rain is set to extend into the southwest and west through the night, though it is expected to be drier elsewhere.

Rain is set to continue over the southwestern half of the country through to Sunday morning when it is forecast to become patchier in the afternoon before some sunny spells.

Sunday night, meanwhile, will see patchy rain at first before more persistent and locally heavy rain moves in from the west, extending to all but the east and northeast by morning.

Monday is forecast to be a wet day with widespread rain set to become heavy at times leading to spot flooding.

Next week is expected to be generally unsettled with further spells of rain and although breezy at times, it will be mild for the time of year with daytime temperatures generally reaching double digits and frost-free nights, Met Éireann said.