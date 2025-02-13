Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues status yellow rain warning for two counties

Valentine's Day will be a washout in many parts of the country. Photograph: Dara MacDonaill/The Irish Times

Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for heavy rain in the counties of Cork and Waterford.

The warning is valid from 1pm on Thursday to 8am on Friday in Co Cork and from 6pm on Thursday to midday on Friday in Waterford.

Up to 30mm of rain is expected in both counties.

St Valentine’s day will be very wet in many places especially across the south of the country with possible spot flooding.

It will feel very mild and spring-like, though, in the south with highs of 12 degrees. It will be cooler and drier in the east and north with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

The forecast for the weekend is mixed with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle and a lot of cloud.

Temperatures will be average for the time of year. Sunday will continue mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle mainly affecting the northeast and the southwest.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will continue mostly cloudy with spells of rain and daytime temperatures will range from about 8 to 11 degrees.