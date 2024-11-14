Man (50s) dies after being struck by van as it rolled down driveway

Gardaí in Cork say they are treating as “a tragic accident” an incident in which a man in his 50s was fatally injured when he was struck by his van as he tried to stop it rolling down the driveway of a house in the Glanmire area of the city on Thursday evening.
It is believed the man was visiting a relative in an estate near Church Hill in Glanmire when he noticed his van starting to roll out of the driveway. He ran to try to stop the van but it struck him and knocked him down.
The incident happened at 5.15pm, the alarm was raised and the emergency services attended. However the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital.
Gardaí have cordoned off the area to allow a forensic crash investigator to examine the scene of the incident. It’s understood the man’s van will also be examined by a Public Service Vehicle Garda inspector to see if it was in proper mechanical order at the time of the incident.
The death brings to 150 the number of people killed on Irish roads this year.
