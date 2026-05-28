Serena Williams poised to make sensational tennis comeback aged 44 at Queen’s

Serena Williams is considering a return to elite tennis on the grass courts of Queen’s Club in London in 10 days’ time. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has been back in the drug testing pool for six months so has a green light to make her comeback at the age of 44.

The Served podcast, hosted by the former world No 1 Andy Roddick and the veteran journalist L Jon Wertheim, reported that Williams will seek a doubles wildcard alongside Victoria Mboko, the 19-year-old Canadian who is ranked number nine in singles. The second edition of the Queen’s WTA 500 event begins on June 8th, a day after the French Open ends.

There has been ample speculation about Williams’s possible return and the American has been training in Florida for months. She has been working with Alycia Parks, the world number 79, who posted a video of them hitting together in March.

Williams has not competed since the 2022 US Open. Although she was careful not to say she was retiring, Williams appeared on the retired players’ list until her return to the drug testing pool last year.

Naomi Osaka, who caught up with Williams at the Met Gala this month and is competing at the French Open, was excited about her idol competing again: “I don’t really care about [the] tennis,” she said. “I think it’s good for me. I’ll be very entertained. But overall the scope of it, I think it will bring people to watch tennis, which she always does – bring an audience with her.

“I’m going to be tuned into the first match, for sure. Everyone knows Serena and [her sister] Venus were my role models growing up, so it’s going to be cool to see her on the grounds again.”

Madison Keys, the world number five, said: “Serena Williams playing tennis is only good for tennis. Let’s be real, we all want to watch Serena. I am excited. I’m going to check some entry lists occasionally, see what pops up. But she’s the GOAT, so it would be amazing if she came back. You get to watch history every single time she takes the court, so why not watch more?” – Guardian