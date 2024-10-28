Man missing in Wexford Harbour named locally as Brandon Roche (20)

Brandon Roche's family have appealed for help from the public.

Search operations for a man (20) missing since entering the water in Wexford Quay on Sunday will continue on Tuesday.

The man, named to local media as Brandon Roche, was last seen entering the water on Wexford Quay in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a statement to South East Radio on Monday afternoon, family member Keith Murphy said it had been “a difficult few days” and appealed for help from the public.

“If anybody over the coming days have any time to offer, we will be conducting searches along the coastline, and we’d be grateful for anybody who can participate,” he said.

READ MORE

Coast Guard units and the RNLI resumed the search on Monday, with assistance from the Garda water unit and Slaney Search and Rescue. However, it ended on Monday evening without success.

The family said the search will resume on Tuesday. They said they are in need of drones with cameras.

Gardaí said in a statement on Sunday they started a search operation along the area of “Wexford Bridge and Harbour for a male that entered the water in the early hours of Sunday at approximately 2am”.

“The RNLI and Coast Guard attended the scene immediately and conducted a search of the area.”

A Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter, based in Dublin, searched along the harbour, nearby Ferrcarrig and Raven Point.

A Coast Guard spokesperson added: “At approximately 2.05am, the Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident in Wexford town where a member of the public was reported to have entered the water. Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard units, Wexford RNLI inshore lifeboat and Waterford based Coast Guard helicopter R117 were tasked to the scene, with the assistance of the gardaí who were also present on scene.”