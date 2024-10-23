Your top stories on Wednesday: Phone scam conning Irish customers out of ‘as much as €8,000’; number of remote job vacancies in Ireland slump

New phone scam conning Irish customers out of as much as €8,000’
A fraud awareness campaign led by the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) is warning that people are “being conned out of between €6,000 and €8,000″ through a new phone scam.
FraudSmart aims to raise awareness about fraudulent activity in the banking sector and was developed by the BPFI in conjunction with AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank, Avant Money, An Post Money, Citi Bank, Revolut, Irish League of Credit Unions and Barclays.
News in Ireland
- Dozens of pupils unable to secure school places being taught at home: Dozens of pupils who have been unable to find places in mainstream schools since last September are being taught at home, new figures show.
- Number of remote job vacancies in Ireland slump: The number of fully remote job vacancies available in the Irish labour market continued to fall in the third quarter of the year, new data from IrishJobs has shown.
- RTÉ's Fittest Family TV series postponed following death of a participant: RTÉ has postponed the start of the new series of Ireland’s Fittest Family following the death of one of the participants. The participant who died is believed to be a teenager from Dublin.
- The Dublin portal to New York has been shut down permanently: However, Ireland’s transatlantic link has not been severed, with a new portal having opened in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.
- Weather forecast: It will be largely dry this morning but perhaps a little cloudy. Some early spells of sunshine will be limited as more cloud builds later. Southerly breezes will freshen a little this afternoon with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Tonight will be cloudy and mild and most areas will remain dry. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
The Big Read
- ‘I’m struggling to find meaning in my life ... it’s not what I expected it to be’: Tell Me About It: Am I the common denominator and are people staying away from me? I’d hardly blame them, a reader tells psychotherapist Trish Murphy.
Opinion
Business
- Inheritance rules penalise people who are single and have no children: Is a tax fair if it means one person can leave their money tax-free but another can’t? Inheritance tax rules that starkly favour parents and penalise the child-free do just that, writes Joanne Hunt.
Sports
- Johnny Sexton approached to join Ireland set-up in mentoring role: Johnny Sexton has been approached by the Irish management to assume a part-time mentoring role with the Irish outhalves,and although no agreement has been finalised yet, the expectation is that the former captain will have a small input during the Six Nations.
World
- Bittersweet edge in Wisconsin as Barack Obama shows old magic in bid to bolster Blue Wall: The former president is touring crucial heartland states as he tries to boost Kamala Harris’s campaign - and reclaim his own accomplishments from Donald Trump, writes Keith Duggan.
Podcast Highlights
Why Kinahan gangster Liam Byrne is happy with a five-year sentence
Listen | 28:31
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters