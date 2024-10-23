IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Phone scam conning Irish customers out of ‘as much as €8,000’; number of remote job vacancies in Ireland slump

Here are the stories you need to stary your day including: Dublin portal swaps New York for Philadelphia and Keith Duggan reports on Barack Obama’s campaign rally in Wisconsin

The Dublin Portal to New York has been shut down permanently with a new link to Philadelphia opening in its place. Photograph: The Irish Times
Wed Oct 23 2024 - 07:54
New phone scam conning Irish customers out of as much as €8,000’

A fraud awareness campaign led by the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) is warning that people are “being conned out of between €6,000 and €8,000″ through a new phone scam.

FraudSmart aims to raise awareness about fraudulent activity in the banking sector and was developed by the BPFI in conjunction with AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank, Avant Money, An Post Money, Citi Bank, Revolut, Irish League of Credit Unions and Barclays.

Your resentment may be blocking you from seeing the choices that do exist for you. Photograph: iStock
Your resentment may be blocking you from seeing the choices that do exist for you. Photograph: iStock

Why Kinahan gangster Liam Byrne is happy with a five-year sentence

