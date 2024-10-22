RTÉ's Fittest Family TV series postponed following death of a participant

RTÉ has postponed the start of the new series of Ireland’s Fittest Family following the death of one of the participants.

The participant who died is believed to be a teenager from Dublin.

The programme was due to be broadcast this Sunday evening.

The popular series was all pre-recorded and is presented by Laura Fox. The judges are Donncha O’Callaghan, Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary and former Olympic silver medalist Sonia O’Sullivan.

In a statement, RTÉ said the decision to postpone followed the death of a person who had taken part in the series “subsequent” to the completion of filming.

“RTÉ and Kite/Animo productions wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and friends at this time. Further details regarding the broadcast of the series will be provided in due course,” the broadcaster said.