Unifil deployment to Lebanon could be strengthened, EU foreign policy chief says

The European Union’s foreign policy chief suggested that the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as Unifil, could be strengthened.

Peacekeepers have sustained injuries at their position between Israeli and Hizbullah lines as the conflict expands beyond Gaza. Unifil accused the Israel Defense Forces of a “direct and apparently deliberate” on a watchtower last week, while more than a dozen troops were treated after smoke rounds were fired in their vicinity.

Almost 400 Irish troops are stationed in Lebanon. Ireland has provided troops to the mission since 1978, with a total of 30,000 personnel having served there since its instigation. No Irish soldiers have been injured in recent clashes.

“UN forces have to be respected all over the world,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, told reporters at a meeting of G7 defence ministers in Naples. “Maybe the mission of the UNIFIL has to be reviewed but the first thing to do is a ceasefire.”

He said the decision would be made by the United Nations Security Council.

The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces offers an opportunity for de-escalation, he said.

“After the killing of Sinwar a new perspective is open and we have to use it to reach a ceasefire, a release the remaining (Israeli) hostages and to look for a political perspective,” he said.

The Defence Forces 124th Infantry Battalion, comprising 379 Defence Forces troops, is responsible for patrolling a large area in the southeast of Lebanon, alongside personnel from Poland and Malta. The area of operations directly borders Israel and has been the site of many incoming air strikes and outgoing rocket and missile attacks in recent months.

Although the region is technically under the jurisdiction of the Lebanese army, Hizbullah is the dominant force in the area.

Hostilities between Hizbullah, a Shia armed group affiliated with Iran, and Israel have been ongoing since the October 7th attacks, and have resumed sporadically for decades.

Israel has carried our aerial strikes beyond southern Lebanon to the capital of Beirut in recent weeks, while Hizbullah has expanded rocket and drone attacks to Haifa, Israel’s third largest city, and Caesarea, where one launch on Saturday reportedly targeted the house of Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu. – Additional reporting by Reuters

