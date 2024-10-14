Safety of Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon is paramount, Taoiseach tells Israeli president

Taoiseach Simon Harris speaking with Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog on the phone on Monday. Photograph: Government Information Service/PA Wire

Taoiseach Simon Harris spoke with Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog on Monday to relay the Government’s “serious concern about the deteriorating situation in southern Lebanon”.

Speaking by phone with the Israeli President, the Taoiseach emphasised the Government’s expectation that Unifil’s role and mandate be “fully respected at all times”.

He said the security of Irish peacekeepers serving in the region was “paramount”.

The Taoiseach was “clear that the deliberate firing at Unifil posts is an outrageous and totally unacceptable breach of international law,” a statement from his office, sharing detail about the phone call, said.

Harris’s phone call with the Israeli President comes after several Unifil peacekeepers were injured in recent days.

Unifil said Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops crossed the Blue Line into Lebanon early Sunday morning and entered a UN position. It said that Unifil troops suffered smoke-related injuries during one of the incidents at the UN outpost in Ramyah.

Ireland has cosigned, with 33 other Unifil-contributing countries, a statement initiated by Poland condemning recent incidents in Lebanon and calling for the safety of UN personnel to be respected.

The Taoiseach’s phone call with the Israeli President “made it clear” that Unifil must be allowed to carry out its functions unimpeded, and explained the long tradition of members of the Irish Defence Forces serving in Lebanon.

The Taoiseach called for an immediate ceasefire.

He also “took the opportunity to express the Government’s sincere condolences to the Israeli people” on the recent anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel of October 7th, and expressed his solidarity with the family and friends of those who continue to be held hostage, who he said “should be released immediately and without condition”.