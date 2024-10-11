Northern Lights across Ireland in pictures

The Northern Lights were visible in various parts across the country on Thursday night, with hues of pink and green lighting up the sky.

Ideal geomagnetic and weather conditions resulted in people being able to view the aurora borealis.

The UK’s Met Office had reported that sightings of the Northern Lights were likely on Thursday night and the early hours of Friday across northern areas of the UK due to a “coronal mass ejection”, where the sun releases larger bursts of energy.

A number of people have been sharing images of their sightings of the Northern Lights on social media.

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, are the results of collisions between gas particles in the atmosphere and charged particles ejected from the Sun’s atmosphere. The colour of the Northern Lights will change due to the type of gas particles that are colliding.

Met Éireann has said previously that the Northern Lights are best observed in locations with very small amounts of light pollution and that parts of the west and north coast would offer the greatest chance of seeing the display.

Wicklow

Northern Lights over Brittas Bay. Photograph: Colm Hennessy

Wexford

Northern Lights over Co Wexford. Photograph: Steven Carroll

Kildare

Northern Lights over Prosperous in Co Kildare. Photograph: Paul Murtagh

Cork

Northern Lights over Cork

Northern Lights over Cork