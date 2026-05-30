New York too strong for Tyrone as they take Nicky Rackard Cup honours at Croke Park

New York's Cian Barron is challenged by Cormac Munroe, Dean Rafferty and Niall McGarel of Tyrone during the Nicky Rackard Cup final at Croke Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Nicky Rackard Cup Final: New York 2-22 Tyrone 2-17

New York’s climb up the hurling pecking order continued with a win over Tyrone in Saturday afternoon’s Nicky Rackard Cup final at Croke Park, their win effectively secured with a little under 10 minutes to play by Cian Barron’s determined run and one-handed finish.

Aside from a 10-minute spell midway through the first half when Tyrone took over at midfield and half forward to outscore their opponents by 1-4 to 0-1, New York looked the stronger side with superior cutting edge up front.

Even so, Mickey Little’s penalty into the Hill 16 end reduced the gap to two points and with the rain pelting down and both attacks misfiring, New York were exposed to the possibility of another sucker punch.

Barron was close to goal but he still had a sea of red jerseys in front of him when he took possession on the next attack. After driving across goal towards the endline, he directed a one-handed flick back inside the near post to restore his side’s five-point lead.

In a game full of phases of dominance for either team, superb points from AJ Willis and Dara Walsh in the early exchanges put New York in control of the game, only for the underdogs to rally strongly in reply. Ciarán Magill hammered in a penalty, Kiefer Morgan and Aidan Kelly struck excellent points and Tyrone were full value for their 1-7 to 0-7 lead after 20 minutes.

New York’s Johnny Glynn fielded a high ball and with a penalty advantage, kicked the sliotar off the crossbar to allow Willis to whip in the rebound. Thomas Douglas (two), Barron and Glynn followed up with points to make it 1-14 to 1-10 at the turnaround.

The scoring rate dropped considerably after that, with deteriorating conditions and sweepers at both ends helping to bring about a dour contest that only – very briefly – caught fire with Little’s penalty just after the hour.

NEW YORK: C McNamara; É Barry, H Keyes, J O’Meara; S O’Leary Hayes, B McPartland, B Maher (0-1); T O’Meara (0-2), C Hammersley; AJ Willis (1-1), A Loughlin Stones, D Walsh (0-3); C Barron (1-2), J Glynn (0-1), T Douglas (0-8, 6f)

Subs: D Mangan (0-4, 2f, 1 65) for Loughlin Stones (52 mins); T O’Connor for McPartland (57); N Coen for Douglas (60); C Mullane for Willis (70+1); J Breen for Glynn (70+5).

TYRONE: C McElhatton; J McCann, O McKee, D Rafferty; S Sweeney, F Devlin (0-1), F Donaghy; C Munroe, SP McKernan; C Magill (1-1, 1-0 pen), A Kelly (0-6, 4f, 1 65), K Morgan (0-1); M Little (1-4, 1-0 pen, 4f), S Munroe (0-3), N McGarel (0-1).

Subs: L Devlin for McKernan (48 mins); R Weir for Morgan, T Mullin for Magill (both 56), C McKee for Rafferty (70+1).

Referee: C McCloskey (Antrim).