Liverpool sack Arne Slot after two years with Andoni Iraola in line to replace him

Liverpool have sacked Arne Slot after a troubled Premier League title defence and are likely to turn to Andoni Iraola to replace him.

Slot has been dismissed with immediate effect and, Liverpool say, with great reluctance after a review into a season that was overshadowed by the death of Diogo Jota and featured 19 defeats in all competitions.

With Champions League qualification secured on the final day, and the Liverpool hierarchy claiming for several months that they backed the Dutch coach, the 47-year-old had expected to remain at the helm.

However, Liverpool feel the team’s playing style needs to evolve to a more aggressive, front-foot approach and respond to changes within the Premier League. That vision increases the likelihood of Iraola – who was appointed Bournemouth’s head coach by Richard Hughes, now Liverpool’s sporting director – being appointed as Slot’s successor.

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In a statement on the club’s website, the ownership wrote: “That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.”

The statement also paid tribute to the Dutchman’s handling of Jota’s death, saying: “He also helped guide the club through one of the most difficult periods imaginable following the loss of Diogo. The compassion and humanity he showed throughout that time said a great deal about him as a person.”

There was some disharmony in the Liverpool dressing room during Arne Slot's tenure, with Mohamed Salah the most outspoken. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

However, the statement continued: “Nevertheless, the conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach.

“Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield.”

Liverpool want to install a replacement quickly and Iraola is available having left Bournemouth. The 43-year-old has interest from AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Crystal Palace, but has not committed to the next phase of his impressive coaching career so far.

Slot guided Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th league title in his first season at the club and made the transition from the Jürgen Klopp era appear seamless. Liverpool acknowledge that his dismissal appears unfair in the context of that achievement plus the manner in which he has conducted himself during his two years in charge.

[ Mohamed Salah will long be remembered as one of Liverpool’s best playersOpens in new window ]

But after investing almost £450 million in new signings last summer, Liverpool regressed badly and supporters turned on the team’s style of play in the final months.

Liverpool could consider themselves unfortunate to draw Manchester City in the FA Cup and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but their title defence deteriorated badly. With the exception of Hugo Ekitike, new signings, such as £116 million Florian Wirtz and £125 million British record signing Alexander Isak, failed to produce, established players such as Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konaté and Alexis Mac Allister suffered a severe drop-off in form. Problems at set pieces and in open play blighted the team all season.

Slot’s methods were called out by Salah before he left the club and the head coach kept his distance from the team during their lap of honour at Anfield on the final day.

Against a backdrop of fan and team unrest, Liverpool came to the conclusion that Slot’s departure was inevitable at some point and have acted now to avoid disrupting next season. Slot’s backroom staff are also expected to leave, although there has been no announcement from the club on their positions as yet. − Guardian