Man (23) killed in Wicklow road collision is named

A Co Wicklow man who died from injuries he received in a car crash last week has been named.
Adam Slater (23) from Aughrim Hall, Aughrim lost his life as a result of injuries sustained in a two-car collision at 8.35am on Tuesday, September 24th on the R753 between Ballinaclash and Aughrim in Co Wicklow.
The driver of one of the cars, he was brought to St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin where he died last Thursday.
In a statement on rip.ie, his family said: “It is with sadness and heartbreak that we announce the death of our beloved Adam Slater of Aughrim Hall, Aughrim, Co Wicklow who passed away on September 27th 2024 in the care of the staff of St. Vincent’s University Hospital Dublin following a tragic accident.
‘Fellas who were taking the piss are now looking for tips’: at home in the garden with Ireland and Munster rugby star Peter O’Mahony
‘More like a palace than a house’: Locals join dig at ruins of Guinness mansion in Dublin
Instagram star Garron Noone: ‘I’ve been broke most of my life. I’ve cleaned up people’s puke for money. Success is a transient thing’
‘Shock and disbelief’ in Co Mayo after two teenagers killed in crash on way to soccer match
“Surrounded by his friends and family, our beautiful son Adam aged 23 years first born of our treasured triplets.”
Mr Slater is survived by his parents Conor and Adrienne, brother Billy, sister Emily, and partner Hazel. Funeral arrangements are to be announced later.
A young girl who was a passenger in the second car was brought to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin as a precaution.
In a statement, gardaí appealed for any witnesses or road users who may have dash cam video in the vicinity at the time to make it available.
Anyone with information can contact Wicklow Garda station at 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis