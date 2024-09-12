Motorcyclist (60s) dies following crash in Donegal

The road was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and has since reopened. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A motorcyclist in his 60s has died following a road crash in Donegal on Wednesday.

The man was fatally injured while travelling on the R257 in Bunbeg shortly before 3pm. He was the sole motorist involved in the collision.

The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a postmortem examination, gardaí said.

The road was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and has since reopened.

READ MORE

It was the second road fatality in a 24 hour period, following the death of a woman in her 80s in Dublin on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision in Bunbeg to come forward, particularly those who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a garda spokesman said.

Some 130 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far in 2024, an increase of one when compared with the same period in 2023.

Drivers accounted for 52 of those, followed by passengers (29), pedestrians (21), motorcyclists (17) and cyclists (7).

A further three deaths involved e-scooters while one was a passenger on a motorbike.