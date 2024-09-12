Motorcyclist (60s) dies following crash in Donegal

A motorcyclist in his 60s has died following a road crash in Donegal on Wednesday.
The man was fatally injured while travelling on the R257 in Bunbeg shortly before 3pm. He was the sole motorist involved in the collision.
The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a postmortem examination, gardaí said.
The road was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and has since reopened.
Mother whose daughter died in car crash attends funeral on medical trolley
A night to forget for addled Trump as nimble Harris baits him in televised presidential debate
Woman (80s) killed after car crashes into parked vehicles in Dublin
British government orders inquiry into murder of Pat Finucane by UDA
It was the second road fatality in a 24 hour period, following the death of a woman in her 80s in Dublin on Wednesday morning.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision in Bunbeg to come forward, particularly those who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a garda spokesman said.
Some 130 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far in 2024, an increase of one when compared with the same period in 2023.
Drivers accounted for 52 of those, followed by passengers (29), pedestrians (21), motorcyclists (17) and cyclists (7).
A further three deaths involved e-scooters while one was a passenger on a motorbike.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis