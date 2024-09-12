Ireland

Motorcyclist (60s) dies following crash in Donegal

It was the second road fatality in a 24 hour period, following the death of a woman in her 80s in Dublin

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The road was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and has since reopened. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Jack White
Thu Sept 12 2024 - 08:02

A motorcyclist in his 60s has died following a road crash in Donegal on Wednesday.

The man was fatally injured while travelling on the R257 in Bunbeg shortly before 3pm. He was the sole motorist involved in the collision.

The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a postmortem examination, gardaí said.

The road was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and has since reopened.

READ MORE

It was the second road fatality in a 24 hour period, following the death of a woman in her 80s in Dublin on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision in Bunbeg to come forward, particularly those who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a garda spokesman said.

Some 130 people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far in 2024, an increase of one when compared with the same period in 2023.

Drivers accounted for 52 of those, followed by passengers (29), pedestrians (21), motorcyclists (17) and cyclists (7).

A further three deaths involved e-scooters while one was a passenger on a motorbike.

Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times