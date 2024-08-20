IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Search resumes after Sicily yacht sinking; baby injured by XL bully in Kerry

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Irish alcohol consumption falls to a 35-year low and Joe Biden passes the torch to Kamala Harris

The search is set to resume today for six passengers, including tech tycoon Mike Lynch, missing after the yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Porticello, north-western Sicily, on Monday. Photograph: Getty
Tue Aug 20 2024 - 08:20
Sicily yacht sinking: Search for Mike Lynch and five others to resume

The search for British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter will resume on Tuesday after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily.

The pair are among six tourists missing after the yacht, named Bayesian, was battered during intense storms off the coast of Palermo in the early hours of Monday.

Mr Lynch is of Irish heritage - his father was a fireman from Co Cork, and his mother was a nurse from Co Tipperary.

