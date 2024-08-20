Your top stories on Tuesday: Search resumes after Sicily yacht sinking; baby injured by XL bully in Kerry

Sicily yacht sinking: Search for Mike Lynch and five others to resume
The search for British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter will resume on Tuesday after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily.
The pair are among six tourists missing after the yacht, named Bayesian, was battered during intense storms off the coast of Palermo in the early hours of Monday.
Mr Lynch is of Irish heritage - his father was a fireman from Co Cork, and his mother was a nurse from Co Tipperary.
- Baby girl hospitalised after XL bully dog attack in Kerry: A 12-month-old girl is receiving treatment in hospital having been attacked by an XL Bully dog.
- Irish alcohol consumption falls to lowest level since 1987: Alcohol consumption in Ireland is at its lowest level in more than 35 years and is falling year on year.
- Owners of apartment ‘put through hell’ by antisocial tenant: A tenant of an apartment in Bandon, Co Cork, caused “endless problems” and “distress and misery” to the wife of her landlord who had to deal with her, a Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) tribunal has said.
- Childcare sector needs ring-fenced funding to boost pay and draw staff’: More than €100 million in ring-fenced funding should be allocated to the childcare sector so as to improve pay rates and attract staff, according to Siptu which also wants the Government to explore providing services directly in areas where chronic shortages persist.
- Weather forecast: Tuesday will see sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the west and north, some heavy. Highest temperatures 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds. Tonight will be largely dry tonight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate west or southwest winds.
