Mickey Harte appointed as new joint-manager of Offaly football team

Mickey Harte has been appointed as joint-manager of Offaly’s senior men’s football team, it has been announced.

The country’s football management review committee recommended Harte and this has been endorsed for approval at the next county board meeting. The Tyrone man will co-manage with current manager Declan Kelly for a three-year period.

“I am delighted that Mickey Harte has come on board with Declan as joint manager of the Offaly senior football team. His genuine interest in Offaly GAA and his wealth of experience is what I feel Offaly football needs right now,” Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan said.

“On behalf of the Offaly County Board, I want to welcome Mickey to the county and I hope all Offaly GAA Gaels will come out and show their support to Declan, Mickey and the footballers for the coming year.”

Speaking of his appointment Mickey Harte said, “I am really looking forward to working with Declan and the players over the next three years. I am very aware of the history and tradition of Offaly football and believe that there is huge potential within the county.

“I am very excited to work with Declan and the players to get the best out of the footballers in both the League and Championship in 2025. I would like to thank Michael Duignan for his professionalism and honesty during our meetings”.

Current manager Declan Kelly also spoke of the appointment. “This is great news for Offaly football and Offaly GAA in general. I look forward to working closely with Mickey. He has had huge success over the years and we hope to emulate that in the not-too-distant future”.

The remainder of Harte’s management and backroom team will be finalised over the coming weeks.

Harte led Derry to the Division One league title in spring but left the county after only 10 months in charge after a difficult championship campaign that featured four defeats to Donegal, Armagh, Galway and Kerry.

The 72-year-old led Tyrone to three All-Ireland titles and six Ulster titles during a decorative spell in charge of native county from 2003 to 2020.

Harte then took over as manager of Louth, where he managed for three years before taking over as Derry manager.

It is a big task for Harte to return Offaly to their glory years after a disappointing year that saw them beat Laois to reach the semi-finals of the Leinster Championship, but finish bottom of their group in the Tailteann Cup, losing to London.

Offaly finished sixth in Division Three last season and will play in the Tailteann Cup next year unless the Faithful County can make their first Leinster final since 2006.