Irish public continue to fall out of love with alcohol as consumption falls to its lowest level since 1987

Alcohol consumption dropped below 10 litres of pure alcohol per adult annually for the first time since 1987, figures produced by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland show

Alcohol consumption in Ireland is at its lowest level in more than 35 years and is falling year on year.

Figures produced by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) show alcohol consumption dropped below 10 litres of pure alcohol per adult annually for the first time since 1987.

In 2023 the figure was 9.96 litres, a fall of 1.5 per cent on the 10.1 litres recorded in 2022. The definition of adult in this case is anyone over the age of 15.

Though the stereotype of the hard-drinking Irish still endures, in reality consumption of alcohol in Ireland has fallen steadily every year and is now 31 per cent down on its peak in 2001.

READ MORE

Alcohol consumption increased rapidly in the State during the Celtic Tiger and reached 14.4 litres per adult person in 2001.

In 2023 total alcohol consumption went up by 0.9 per cent, but the adult population increased by 2.4 per cent, leading to an overall decrease of 1.5 per cent in alcohol consumption.

The figures compiled by DIGI show a marked generational shift away from beer towards wine.

In 2023 wine accounted for 28.3 per cent of the total alcohol market by volume of alcohol content, compared with 13.2 per cent in 2000.

Beer was 56.6 per cent of total alcohol consumption in 2000 and is now at 42.9 per cent.

Consumption of non-alcoholic beer has doubled in the last four years though it still constitutes a market share of only 2 per cent.

Falling levels of alcohol consumption means Ireland is now about the European Union average of 9.8 litres of alcohol per person over the age of 15.

Alcohol consumption across the western world is decreasing and similar patterns have been observed in the UK, where consumption peaked in 2004 and has been declining since.