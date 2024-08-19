Baby girl hospitalised after XL bully dog attack in Kerry

From this October, the breeding, rehoming, reselling and importation of XL bully dogs will be prohibited. Following that, from February next year, only those with a certificate of exemption will be permitted to own one. Photograph: ISPCA

A 12-month-old girl is receiving treatment in hospital having been attacked by an XL Bully dog.

The latest such incident took place in the north Kerry village of Lixnaw on Saturday evening.

Circumstances of the attack are not known but gardaí confirmed they are investigating and that a dog was destroyed by local veterinary services.

“A child was seriously injured following a dog attack. She is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital,” a spokesman said.

More widespread awareness of the incident appeared to come to light only on Monday when it was reported on local radio.

Listowel councillor Liam Nolan said the community’s thoughts were with the young girl.

“And I wish her family well ... I know it was very, very unfortunate incident,” he said. “We are here to help with anything at all.”

The latest XL Bully attack will further fuel debate surrounding the notorious breed, now the subject of a forthcoming ban.

In June Nicole Lisa Marie Morey (23), from Limerick city, was killed by her dogs, one of which was an XL Bully, when she returned to her home in Fedamore following a night out.

Another high-profile attack involved Alejandro Mizsan, a then 10-year-old boy from Co Wexford, who was left with serious facial injuries in 2022.

In July Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys set out her plans to outlaw the breed.

“I know a lot of people will not agree with this decision. I’m a dog owner myself and I know people love their dogs,” she said. “We must be mindful, however, that no dog’s life is worth more than human life. Ultimately that is what guided me in making this decision.”

From this October, the breeding, rehoming, reselling and importation of XL bully dogs will be prohibited. Following that, from February next year, only those with a certificate of exemption – issued upon proof of licensing, microchipping and neutering – will be permitted to own one.