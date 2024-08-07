Daena Walsh remembered as ‘excellent, beautiful mother’ at funeral

The funeral cortege in Roundwood, Co Wicklow for Daena Walsh who died last week in Cork. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Daena Walsh was described at her funeral mass as an “excellent and beautiful mother” who will be cherished forever.

The picturesque setting of St Laurence O’Toole’s Church in Roundwood in the Wicklow Mountains was a world away from the brutal end she suffered.

She was found dead with stab wounds in a burning flat in Midleton, Co Cork on August 2nd.

Her partner Adam Corcoran (29) has been charged with her murder and has been remanded in custody to appear again in court on August 20th.

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral mass on Wednesday morning for the mother-of-two who was originally from Vartry Heights in Roundwood.

Her funeral notice said she is survived by her “loving sons” Ezra and Kyson, her mother Caroline, brothers Paul, Robbie, Callum and Noah, grandparents, extended family, relatives and friends.

Callum Walsh said Daena (27) was a “wonderful sister and daughter”. She adored her two children and was great with them.

She was well known for her “iconic hair colour” and was a “cheeky sister” who always had a smile. She was down to earth and would always help anybody in need.

Her end had been tragic, he added, but he was grateful for the support of local people in the family’s hour of need.

Daena Walsh. Photograph: Provision

Celebrant Fr John Greene urged local people to look after each other and those affected to go to counselling for help. He asked the congregation to pray for Daena’s two children.

A cremation service took place after funeral mass at McCrea’s Cremation Chapel in Wicklow town.

Family and friends of Daena Walsh pictured at St Laurence O'Toole's Church, Roundwood, Co. Wicklow. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins