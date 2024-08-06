Man charged with murder of Daena Walsh further remanded in custody

The funeral of Daena Walsh will take place on Wednesday. Photograph: Provision

A 29-year-old man has been further remanded in custody after he made his second appearance in connection with the murder of his partner at the home they shared together in Co Cork.

Adam Corcoran had been charged on Sunday with the murder of Daena Walsh (27) at their home at John Barry House, Connolly Street, Midleton, on August 2nd.

A mother of two, Ms Walsh was found unresponsive with a number of injuries by the emergency services after they were alerted to a fire at the upstairs apartment in the east Cork town.

On Tuesday, Mr Corcoran, a native of Ballincollig, appeared by video link before Judge Marie Keane at a vacation sitting of Mallow District Court in relation to the charge.

Insp Tony O’Sullivan applied for a two week remand in custody and defence solicitor, Pat Horan said his client was consenting and Judge Keane remanded him to appear again on August 20th.

A native of Roundwood, Co Wicklow, Ms Walsh is survived by her young sons Ezra and Kyson, her mother, Caroline and her brothers, Paul, Robbie, Callum and Noah.

She will be remembered at a funeral mass at St Laurence O’Toole’s Church in Roundwood at 11am on Wednesday to be followed by cremation at McCrea’s Cremation Chapel in Wicklow.