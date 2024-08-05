‘A huge sense of loss’: Tributes paid to school teacher killed in Sligo crash

James McNeive (28), a native of Knock, Co Mayo who taught at a school in Dublin, died after the van he was driving collided with a lorry. Photograph: Facebook

Tributes have been paid to a Mayo primary schoolteacher who died in a road crash at the weekend.

James McNeive (28), a native of Knock, Co Mayo, died at the scene on Sunday morning after the van he was driving collided with a lorry in north Co Sligo.

The fatal impact occurred shortly after 6am on the N15 at Urlar, Drumcliffe.

Mr McNeive was an accomplished footballer and played regularly with the Aughamore GAA team.

Predeceased by his father, he is survived by his mother, Bernadette (Bernie) and two younger brothers, Michael and Matthew.

Paul Lawless, a friend and team-mate, described Mr McNeive as a great community and club man.

“He loved the physical side of the game, never shirked from a challenge on the field”, Mr Lawless, a member of Mayo County Council, recalled.

“He was a lovely fellow but not the sort you would like as a footballer to be marking.

“James was also a great community person. I just could not believe it when I got the call yesterday [Sunday] morning of his passing. There has been a huge sense of loss in Knock and Aughamore since news broke of the tragedy.

“James was big into physical fitness. He had a tremendous work ethic.”

Mr McNeive worked as a schoolteacher in Dublin. He is understood to have been working this summer as an organiser for school summer camps in the western and northwestern region.

James’s brother, Matthew, a kidney transplant recipient, is well known as an organiser for organ donation.

A postmortem is to be carried out at Sligo University Hospital before the remains are released for burial.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal impact.

They are also seeking road users with camera footage, including dashcam footage, who were travelling between Drumcliffe and Grange at the time of the collision to make it available.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda station at (071) 915 7000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.