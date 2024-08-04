Ireland weather: Status orange rain warning for three counties

A rain warning for three counties on the western seaboard has been upgraded to status orange as the Ireland is set for a period of unsettled weather.
The Met Éireann warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo applies between midnight on Sunday and 10am on Monday, with heavy and persistent rain expected along with possible flooding locally.
Motorists can expect very difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility, forecasters said.
The status orange warning is separate to a status yellow weather warning for Clare, Donegal and the five counties of Connacht, which applies between noon on Sunday and noon on Monday.
Met Éireann said Sunday would be mostly cloudy with persistent rain in the West extending into Ulster and parts of north Leinster during the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times in the West and north, with some patchy drizzle elsewhere.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees are expected with fresh and gusty southerly winds developing.
Monday morning will see heavy rain in the West and northwest for a time with an isolated thundery burst possible along with localised flooding.
Through the morning and afternoon, the rain will track eastward across the country, clearing into the Irish Sea by the evening, Met Éireann said.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees are forecast.
