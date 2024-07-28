Two men (30s) killed in three-vehicle crash in Co Meath

Two men have been killed and a third injured after a road crash in Co Meath. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two men in their 30s have been killed after a three vehicle crash in Co Meath.

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of the collision involving motorcycles, which occurred at Bellaney, Oldcastle, Co Meath at about 4.40pm.

Two men were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A third man was brought to hospital with injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the R195 road at Bellaney, Oldcastle, Co. Meath, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.