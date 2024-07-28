Boy (14) dies in Kilkenny following collision between car and e-scooter

A teenage boy has died following a collision between a car and e-scooter in Kilkenny.
The incident took place shortly after 6pm on Saturday along the Tullaroan road, Bonnettstown, Kilkenny. The 14-year-old who was on an e-scooter at the time of the collision.
Emergency services and gardaí rushed to the scene and the teenager was brought to nearby St Luke’s General Hospital. He died early this morning.
The driver of the car was not injured.
A postmortem examination is expected to take place in the coming days.
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone who may have been in the location of the crash between 6pm and 7pm on Saturday or motorists with dashcam footage to contact them.
