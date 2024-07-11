Ireland weather: Mostly dry weekend in store before more rain next week

The meteorological summer has been cooler and wetter than normal. June had lower temperatures than average and was the coldest since June 2015. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Rumours abound that we are in the month of July though you would not think it from the weather.

The last few days have been a washout and it has been unseasonably cold on Thursday with daytime temperatures of around 13 degrees in many places. Many weather stations have already had half their average rainfall for the month and July is less than a third of the way through.

The good news is that the weather is set to improve - at least marginally.

Temperatures will climb to an expected high of 18 degrees on Thursday but it will still be colder than we can expect for July.

Friday will see some scattered showers with highs of 14 to 18 degrees, Met Éireann said. It will be a dry weekend for most, but there will be showers at times. Temperatures will reach 19 degrees on Saturday and 20 degrees on Sunday.

Monday will be back to more of the same with showery outbreaks of rain spreading across the country from the south, possibly turning heavy at times.

The current indications suggest that it will be largely unsettled for the early days of next week with further showers and rain.

June’s temperatures were kept low by a northerly airflow from the Arctic dragging down cold air with a high pressure system to the west.