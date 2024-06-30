Mountain rescue search for missing hiker on Dingle Peninsula

Authorities continued to search for a missing hiker on the Dingle Peninsula, Co Kerry on Sunday, five days after rescue efforts began.

Sebastian Jaworksi, a 46-year-old Polish man living in Cork, was last seen near the summit of Mount Brandon on June 23rd at approximately 3.30pm. The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team was called in by gardaí two days later, on June 25th, to search for Mr Jaworksi.

Search efforts intensified this weekend, after scheduled searches during the week were hampered by difficult weather conditions.

Mr Jaworksi is understood to be an “experienced mountaineer” with a good knowledge of the Brandon area.

The Coast Guard said on Sunday that several of its units were assisting An Garda Síochána in the search for Mr Jaworksi.

“The Marine Rescue Co-ordination Sub-centre in Valentia has tasked the Coast Guard rescue helicopters based at Shannon (R115) and Waterford (R117) as well as Coast Guard Units from Dingle, Glenderry and Iveragh to assist in this search since being alerted by Gardaí last Tuesday, 25th June,” a spokesperson said.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team earlier appealed to the public for any information on Mr Jaworski’s whereabouts.

“Extensive ground and air searches have been carried out since the alarm was raised on Tuesday, but unfortunately the casualty has yet to be located,” a spokesman said on Friday.

“The team is seeking information from anyone who may have seen this man at any stage on the hill or around the general Brandon area from Sunday afternoon onwards.”

Those with information have been asked to contact Dingle Garda station.