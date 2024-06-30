Man hospitalised after serious collision involving bus and motorcycle in Dublin

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Gardaí are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was hospitalised following a serious road traffic collision in Dublin on Saturday.

Shortly before 9.15pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident in Clondalkin, involving a motorcycle and bus, on Nangor Road at the junction with Willow Road.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his late 40s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital. His condition has been described as stable, while the driver of the bus did not require immediate medical treatment.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, including those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cams) from the junction of Nangor Road and Willow Road at the time of the collision.

READ MORE

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

According to the latest data, 92 people have been killed on roads in 2024 up to Friday. That is 10 higher than 2023′s figure at the same date. Last year’s total death toll was itself a nine-year high.

Twelve of those who died on roads this year were motorcyclists, a high proportion given the number on the road. By comparison, 33 drivers, 20 passengers and 20 pedestrians have been killed. Cyclists and e-scooter riders make up the remaining fatalities.