Tributes paid to two talented young footballers who died when escooter collided with bus

Gilbert Collins (left) and Abuzwa Idris who were killed when their escooter collided with a bus in Waterford city early on Thursday morning

Tributes have been paid to two talented young footballers who died when the escooter on which they were travelling collided with a bus on Thursday morning in Waterford city.

Gilbert Collins, aged 15, of Ardmore Park in Waterford, died at the scene of the collision at 2.10am on Thursday on the R680 Cork Road in Waterford. His friend, Avuzwa Idris (17), from Crystal Mews on the Cork Road, was taken to Waterford University Hospital after the crash. He was transferred to Cork University Hospital, where he died on Thursday afternoon.

The teenagers were returning from a gym which operates 24/7 when the fatal collision occurred. The bus driver of the private JJ Kavanagh & Sons coach was not injured in the incident.

Avuzwa, who was known as Avu, played with Villa Football Club in Waterford. In a statement Villa FC spoke of its huge shock at the death of its promising under-17 player.

READ MORE

“Avu has played for the club for a number of years, and was not only a very good player but above all was a really nice young lad who always had a smile on his face. He loved football, playing with the club and his team-mates, and only recently took huge pleasure as he and his team won the under-17 cup final.

“The club would like to pass on its deepest condolences to his family and friends at this really difficult time. Our thoughts are also with the coaches and team-mates that Avu has had in his time in Villa.”

Meanwhile, Waterford Crystal Football Club paid tribute to its player Gilbert Collins in a statement. Club officials indicated that there was a palpable sense of sadness following his death.

“To say everyone at Waterford Crystal is hugely shocked and saddened at the news that came through yesterday of the tragic passing of Gilbert Collins would be a massive understatement. Gilbert played for the club at various age groups and was part of our under-16 squad this season.

“Gilbert was a very good player, team-mate and friend but was also a nice lad. The club would like to pass on its deepest condolences to his family and friends at this really difficult time. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

The mayor of Waterford City and Council, Cllr Jason Murphy, has opened a book of condolence for the teenagers at City Hall in the city. Counselling and support services are being made available to classmates and friends of the boys.

Fianna Fáil councillor in Tramore and Waterford City West Eamon Quinlan said the loss of the teenagers was a “terrible tragedy”.

Avu had just completed his Leaving Certificate at De La Salle College in Waterford, whilst Gilbert attended St Paul’s Community College in Lisduggan.

Fiona McDonnell, principal of St Paul’s Community College, described student Gilbert as a valued member of the school community, “whose energetic presence around the school will be missed by all”.

The 15-year-old had just completed his Junior Cert, while his younger brother is currently a first-year student at the school.

“Gilbert was extremely popular amongst the staff and students, and always had a word to share and a smile to give,” she said. She described him as a talented basketball and soccer player who contributed greatly to the success of the school’s teams. “He will be missed terribly by us all here in St Paul’s Community College.”

The school has implemented a critical incident management plan, with psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service attending to advise staff on assisting students. The school is open today to support staff, students and parents, and is asking for privacy at this time.

Gilbert is survived by his father Collins (Bobby), mother Ronke, brothers Albert Collins and Marvellous Okin and his sister Precious Okin, along with extended family and friends. His funeral will take place in Waterford on Tuesday.