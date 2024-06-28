Tributes paid to son of Mick Wallace who died in Wexford aged 30

Joseph Barry Wallace's wake will take place in Dundrum, Dublin on Saturday. Photograph: rip.ie

Tributes are being paid to a son of former MEP Mick Wallace who has died at the age of 30.

Joseph Barry Wallace, a retired midfielder with Wexford Youths now known as Wexford FC, died in Tallaght Hospital in Dublin on Thursday.

He was one of Mr Wallace’s four children. He is survived by his father; his mother, Patricia Barry, a secondary schoolteacher; and his siblings. Mr Wallace had one other child with Ms Barry.

The former MEP also has two children from his first marriage to Mary Murphy.

We are desperately saddened to hear of the passing of our former player and son of Mick, Joe Barry Wallace.



We send our deepest sympathies to the Wallace family and all of his friends and clubmates.



RIP Joseph pic.twitter.com/xJmsB5eHuf — Wexford FC (@WexfordFC) June 27, 2024

Local Independent TD Verona Murphy who took Mr Wallace’s Dáil seat when he was elected to Europe in 2019 said she was “very saddened” to hear the news of Joe Barry Wallace’s death.

“My deepest, most sincere sympathy to the Barry and Wallace families on your immense loss and all of his friends and clubmates. RIP Joseph.”

MEP Seán Kelly said on social media it was “shocking news”, describing Joseph as a “very bright and talented young man”.

Offering condolences, a friend of the family described Joseph as a “fine young footballer, modest and gave his all for the Youths, both on and off the pitch. RIP Joseph, a fine young man gone too soon.”

His wake will take place on Saturday in Dundrum, Dublin followed by a funeral service in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 4pm.