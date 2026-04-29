Rental reform confusion causing landlords to wrongly evict, tenants’ support charity warns

Threshold said it supported more than 10,000 households with rental issues between January and March of this year. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Confusion about the new rental reforms is causing some landlords to wrongly issue eviction notices, a tenants’ support charity has said.

Threshold said it was “extremely concerned” about the number of termination notices being issued due to “potential confusion” about whether the rental regime introduced in March applies to existing tenancies.

“It is vital that both landlords and tenants understand that these changes only apply to new tenancies from 1 March 2026. No tenant should be asked to leave their home because of this legislation,” said Threshold’s advocacy manager, Ann-Marie O’Reilly.

She said the organisation was also concerned about the risk of “constructive evictions”, where tenants are effectively forced out because landlords do not maintain the property or provide essential services.

If this move is treated as voluntary, the landlord could then raise the rent to market level for the next tenants, she said.

[ ‘Strong signs’ investors are returning to Irish rental market amid new rules, says estate agentOpens in new window ]

O’Reilly said the recently granted ability to reset rents to market levels between tenancies (only where the tenant voluntarily leaves) or at the end of a six-year tenancy could put homes “beyond the reach of low-income renters”, particularly people relying on the housing assistance payment (Hap).

She called for the Hap limits to be increased in line with the market to prevent renters on the State support from being priced out.

Threshold said it supported more than 10,000 households with rental issues between January and March of this year. Termination of tenancies was the top issue facing renters during this period, with almost half of new clients (46 per cent) making contact after receiving an eviction notice.

The charity said it prevented 899 households from entering homelessness, with 1,189 adults and 905 children able to remain in their homes or supported by Threshold to find alternative housing.

Threshold said the figures underline the “continued pressure” in the private rental sector.

“While the new rental legislation provides security for renters, it will take time for it to be felt while confusion and unaffordability could still lead to renters losing their home,” it said.

Jasmine Ryan, training lead for Threshold advisers, said many people turning to the charity come with a “feeling of hopelessness and sense of apathy”.

Tenants who have received an eviction notice can feel “lost” as they see the “dearth of housing and lack of affordability”, she said, adding that this is affecting people of all incomes.

“You have no idea where you are going to go and you don’t feel rooted .. This continued housing crisis is emotionally damaging people,” she said.

The rental rules changes, applying to new leases, restrict the situations in which small landlords can end tenancies in “no fault” situations. Larger landlords (with four or more properties) cannot conduct no-fault evictions.

Annual rents during the six-year tenancy terms are capped at general inflation or 2 per cent, whichever is lower. For new apartments and student-specific accommodation, the 2 per cent cap does not apply, with rents restricted only by the consumer price index.