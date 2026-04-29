Landmark Cork city furniture store and site primed for development at €6m guide

An aerial view shows the location of The Loft on Cornmarket Street in Cork city centre

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €6 million for a high-profile 0.5-acre (0.2-hectare) site on Cornmarket Street in Cork city centre.

Developed by Cork Corporation in the 1840s and opened in 1851, the subject property known originally as Bazaar Market currently comprises the well-known Loft furniture store contained in a mainly single part-two-storey building extending to 21,000sq ft (1,950.9sq m). There is a car park area to the north of the store building.

The property occupies a prime position on Cornmarket Street, adjacent to the Cornmarket Shopping Centre, and close to its junction with Paul Street and Grand Parade. Washington Street, with its wide range of bars and restaurants, is located about 150m away, while Cork city’s retail core of St Patrick’s Street, Oliver Plunkett Street and Opera Lane are a short walk from the property, as is Cork’s famous English Market.

The subject site is zoned “ZO 5, City Centre” under the Cork City Development Plan 2022 – 2028. The primary purpose of this zone is to promote the continued economic, civic, cultural and residential growth of the city centre, and to create a thriving urban community. Uses that complement the primacy and vibrancy of the city centre are permitted in this zone, while comparison retail uses will be permitted within the core retail area.

Primary uses in this zone include but are not limited to retail, residential uses, community uses, offices, hotels, cultural and leisure facilities, education and healthcare institutions and facilities, and uses that contribute to the vibrancy and diversity of the city centre.

While the building is designated as a protected structure in the Cork City Development Plan 2022-2028 , its owners, the Herlihy family have undertaken significant due diligence over the past 18 months in relation to its potential development options.

Recognising the current, acute shortage of purpose-built student accommodation in Cork and its environs, Douglas Wallace Architects led by the late Hugh Wallace prepared a preliminary scheme for a mixed-use project comprising retail space at the ground floor level and 206 student-accommodation bedspaces. The proposed development would include the retention of the existing elevations of The Loft building on Cornmarket Street and North Main Street and comprise a part-three, part-five, and part-seven-storey building, featuring communal amenity spaces in three courtyards, a public outdoor seating area, general landscaping and boundary treatments.

The Herlihys and their professional team recently engaged in a Section 247 pre-planning consultation with Cork City Council in relation to the proposed development, and a full pre-planning pack for the scheme is available.

David McCarthy, of Knight Frank, said: “This property presents an opportunity to acquire a substantial high-profile site and deliver a landmark city-centre scheme of significant scale.

“Notwithstanding that the owners have had positive engagement with the council with regard to the potential development of a PBSA scheme, we believe the combination of the site’s strategic location and city centre zoning supports a broad range of alternative uses that align with the Cork City Development Plan’s goals for compact growth and mixed-use generation.”