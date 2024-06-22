Search for missing diver under way in Donegal

A number of emergency crews including the Rescue 118 helicopter and the Killybegs Coast Guard Unit are taking part in the search mission. Photograph: Marc O’Sullivan

A search and rescue mission is under way close to Teelin Pier in Co Donegal after fears were expressed over the safety of a diver.

A diving event, the Northwest Dive Rally, is taking place over this weekend with competitors coming from across the country to dive at sites including Sliabh Liag and Malin Beg.

Several emergency teams are now in the area following what has been confirmed as an “emergency”.

Teelin Pier has been closed to the public while the operation is ongoing.

A number of emergency crews from various agencies including the Rescue 118 helicopter and the Killybegs Coast Guard Unit are taking part in the search.

The overall mission is being co-ordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard Station.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána confirmed they are taking part in an incident but that no further information was available at this time.

The spokesman said: “Gardaí are currently assisting at an incident in Teelin Bay, Co. Donegal following a request from the coastguard this afternoon, Saturday, June 22nd, 2024.

“No further information is available at this time.”