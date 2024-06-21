Motorcyclist (30s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Wicklow mountains

Motorcyclist (30s) has died after crash in Wicklow mountains, Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A motorcyclist has been killed on the Turlough Hill to Wicklow Gap road in the Wicklow mountains.

The road remains closed this morning since the single-vehicle crash on Thursday night which took place shortly before 10pm on the R756 at Turlough Hill.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene and a postmortem examination is to be arranged, the Garda Press Office said.

The R756 road is a scenic route between east to west Wicklow which travels high in the Wicklow Mountains.

Local diversions are in place as a technical examination is conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí appealed for any witnesses, particularly those who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Turlough Hill area between 9:30pm and 10pm on Thursday 20th June 2024. If you have any information, you can contact Wicklow Garda station on 040 460 140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, a man has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Sligo.

The collision occurred at about 8:10pm on Thursday on Pearse Road in Sligo Town.

The driver and sole occupant of the only car involved, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital in a serious condition.

There are road closures in place along the Pearse Road and Mail Coach Road in Sligo town and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with any information on the Sligo incident is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.