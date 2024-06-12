Flight from Scotland to Spain diverts to Shannon and passenger arrested after incident on board

The flight landed in Shannon at about 5.30pm and a man was arrested by gardaí based at the airport.

A flight from Scotland to Spain that was crossing through Irish air space diverted to Shannon Airport in Co Clare on Wednesday afternoon, after the pilot requested permission to land following an incident on board.

The flight landed at about 5.30pm and a man was arrested by gardaí based at the airport.

The Garda Press Office confirmed the man is currently being detained at a Garda station in Co Clare. It is understood he is likely to appear at a court in Ennis on Thursday morning.

“Gardaí attached to Shannon Airport arrested a man, aged in his 20s following an incident on board an aircraft that diverted to Shannon Airport earlier this evening Wednesday 12th June, 2024 at approximately 5.30pm,” a statement said.

“Gardaí met the aircraft and arrested the man under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in County Clare.”