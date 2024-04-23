What is your experience of the deposit return scheme?

Conor Pope this week wrote about how we continue to get queries from readers about the deposit return scheme, which was introduced at the start of February.

It is fair to say not everyone is happy with how the scheme is going. Some have had issues with broken machines, the increase in price or having to go to a shop to recycle the bottles.

The chairman of Re-turn, Tony Keohane, said at the time of the launch that the scheme would result in “less litter, less waste, better environment”.

Now, we want to hear more about our readers’ thoughts on and experiences of the deposit return scheme, whether negative or positive. Please use the form below and try to make your comments as specific (and brief!) as possible.

We intend to use a selection of responses to publish an article.