Your top stories on Monday: Calls for restraint after Iran attacks Israel; health spend surge has not led to more activity

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan looks at notes as he delivers remarks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including Iran's recent attack against Israel, at UN headquarters in New York City on Sunday. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP

United States president Joe Biden has led the “unequivocal condemnation” of Iran’s air missile attack on Israel as western leaders vowed to work to avoid further destabilisation in the Middle East.

In a statement issued after an emergency meeting on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) asserted that Iran’s strike risked “provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation” while, in a phone conference with Israel prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

Sydney attack: Knife attacker may have targeted women, say Australian police: The attacker who fatally stabbed six people at a busy shopping centre in Sydney’s beach suburb of Bondi may have targeted women, Australian police have said.

This picture shows missiles fired from Iran towards Israel being intercepted over northern Israel. Photograph: by Jalaa Marey/AFP

Israel woke up on Sunday and breathed a huge sigh of relief: Late on Saturday night the first reports came in that the Iranian attack was under way. Hundreds of projectiles were already in the air and within a few hours would begin to enter Israeli airspace, writes Mark Weiss.

ChatGPT essay cheats are a menace: The other day I met a British academic who said something about artificial intelligence that made my jaw drop, writes Pilita Clarke.

Scottie Scheffler secures second Masters green jacket: The great ones exude an aura of invincibility, and for Scottie Scheffler, while others faltered, his route to a second green jacket in three years was sure-footed and achieved with considerable aplomb as his mind remained focused on the task at hand and his shot-making and distance control set him apart from all others.

