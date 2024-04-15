Your top stories on Monday: Calls for restraint after Iran attacks Israel; health spend surge has not led to more activity

Biden leads condemnation of Iran’s missile strikes on Israel
United States president Joe Biden has led the “unequivocal condemnation” of Iran’s air missile attack on Israel as western leaders vowed to work to avoid further destabilisation in the Middle East.
In a statement issued after an emergency meeting on Sunday, the Group of Seven (G7) asserted that Iran’s strike risked “provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation” while, in a phone conference with Israel prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday.
News
- Divergence between resourcing and activity in hospitals ‘a big concern’, officials say: Large increases in healthcare funding and staffing in recent years has not been matched by a similar level of rising activity in Ireland’s hospitals, a significant new report has found.
- One arrest after body found in Naas housing estate: A man has been arrested following the discovery of a man’s body in a residence in a housing estate in Naas, Co Kildare, on Sunday afternoon.
- Electric vehicle ‘charging arms’ opposed by Dublin City Council: Electric car owners who do not have off-street parking could find themselves in conflict with Dublin City Council’s planning rules if they erect new overhead charging “arms” outside their homes, it has emerged.
- Only 3% of private rentals available to Hap-dependent households, Simon report finds: Just 38 rental properties, across 16 areas, were available to households dependent on the housing assistance payment (Hap) last month, a report published on Monday indicates.
World
- Sydney attack: Knife attacker may have targeted women, say Australian police: The attacker who fatally stabbed six people at a busy shopping centre in Sydney’s beach suburb of Bondi may have targeted women, Australian police have said.
The Big Read
- Israel woke up on Sunday and breathed a huge sigh of relief: Late on Saturday night the first reports came in that the Iranian attack was under way. Hundreds of projectiles were already in the air and within a few hours would begin to enter Israeli airspace, writes Mark Weiss.
Opinion
- Una Mullally: Bring back the cheap bedsit. It should never have gone away
- Skorts are meant to make camogie players more ladylike. Who asked for that?
Business
- ChatGPT essay cheats are a menace: The other day I met a British academic who said something about artificial intelligence that made my jaw drop, writes Pilita Clarke.
Sports
- Scottie Scheffler secures second Masters green jacket: The great ones exude an aura of invincibility, and for Scottie Scheffler, while others faltered, his route to a second green jacket in three years was sure-footed and achieved with considerable aplomb as his mind remained focused on the task at hand and his shot-making and distance control set him apart from all others.
Life & Style
- Rationale for moving from Dublin to commuter counties has never been stronger: Is there an exodus from Dublin? The number of people quitting the capital for its surrounding counties is up, according to internal migration figures from the Central Statistic Office.
Podcast Highlights
