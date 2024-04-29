‘I just wish we had more time together’ - family and friends mourn cyclist killed in Dún Laoghaire

A large crowd of mourners at funeral service for Gretta Price Martin the 22-year-old cyclist who died in a road traffic accident in Dún Laoghaire, while cycling to work. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Greta Price-Martin, the 22-year-old cyclist who was killed in a traffic collision in Dún Laoghaire, has been remembered as “the kindest, gentlest” daughter and “a blessing” in the life of her friends and partner.

Ms Price-Martin was killed at rush-hour on Wednesday morning in a collision involving a truck at the junction where Glenageary Road Upper, Mounttown Road Lower and Kill Avenue converge in south Dublin.

Ms Price-Martin, who is originally from Templetown, Cooley, Co Louth, had just finished her first year as a film student in the Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art and Design (IADT) and had started work in film production.

She was cycling to work when she was struck by the lorry.

Speaking at the funeral, Greta’s father Breffni recalled early memories of his daughter, who was born on March 9th, 2002.

“From the start, she was such an easy-going baby, such a smiler. Greta was the kindest, gentlest child. But she was also headstrong; she hated unfairness and injustice. She came from a long line of strong women on both sides,” he said.

Greta Price Martin (22) was killed while cycling to work in Dun Laoghaire on Wednesday, April 24th

She said filmmaking and photography “became her passions” and that she “really came into her own” when she started at Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT) and she met Charlie, “the love of her life”.

“I could see she was so happy. She got that job in television and I could see it was all going to happen for her ... She packed so much in, in such a short time,” said her father.

Ms Price-Martin is survived by her sister Ruth, brothers Jack and Louis, partner Charlie, and her parents Breffni and Vanessa, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and wider family and friends.

Her funeral ceremony took place in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin at 4pm on Monday and was followed by cremation.

Among the mourners was the Green Party Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

Minister for Transport and the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan amongst mourners pictured this evening at the Victorian Chapel for Gretta Price Martin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Charlie, her partner, told the funeral ceremony: “Greta was the best thing that ever happened to me, she was such a blessing in my life.

“I just wish we had more time together, because our time together was so good. It was such a short time, but we did so much together and we had so much fun. She was just such a gorgeous person and I can’t believe she’s gone, and I love her,” he said.

Ms Price-Martin’s brother Jack read the song “Kimberly” by Patti Smith, “as a poem for my little sister”.

Her best friend, Mia, described her as “someone who never took life too seriously or sweated the small things”.

“Greta was creative. She was the most talented person I know,” she said.

“Greta was one of the kids at the sailing club running around in her seal-like wetsuit waiting for after-school sausages. We were about 11. This was my first memory of Greta.

“Greta and I attended secondary school together on the hockey team ... We became close by sitting in class with each other”, Mia recalled, of her early memories with her friend.

After moving to Dublin for college, Ms Price-Martin became “a total it-girl” and “everyone just wanted to be near her”, her friend said.

“She would sit with her cowboy hat on, smoking a cigarette and drinking a double whiskey sour. If Greta was there, there would be a sea of people on the way” to speak to her and hear her funny stories, she added.

Greta's remains are carried into chapel pictured this evening at the Victorian Chapel. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

One of her favourite memories of her friend was a trip to the United States in their first year of college.

“Greta was so fascinating to be around and I’ll never run out of stories. She knew how to have fun and lift your mood. I’ve so many of my favourite memories with Greta. Everyone in this room has a story to tell about Greta that’ll make your stomach hurt laughing”, Mia said.

Ms Price-Martin’s family suggested mourners donate money in lieu of flowers to the Safe Cycling Ireland campaign.