Man (40s) arrested after body found in Naas housing estate

Portmortem to be carried out on Monday after discovery of man’s body in residence in Co Kildare

The body of a man was discovered at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday at a residence in Eustace Demesne in Naas, gardaí said. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Colm Keena
Sun Apr 14 2024 - 21:46

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a man’s body in a residence in a housing estate in Naas, Co Kildare, on Sunday afternoon.

The body has been removed to Naas General Hospital and a postmortem is expected to take place on Monday afternoon, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation, the Garda Press Office said in a statement. The scene is being preserved for technical examination.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Naas, Co Kildare, on the afternoon of Sunday April 14th 2024,” the office said. “The body of a man was discovered at approximately 1.30pm at a residence in Eustace Demesne in Naas.”

No details about the approximate age of the deceased or the nature of any injuries were available.

Gardaí said a man in his 40s, who had been arrested as part of the investigation, was being detained in a Garda station in Co Kildare under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

