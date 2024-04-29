Gardaí issue appeal on Crimecall for information on Cork couple missing for more than 30 years

Gardaí are to issue a new public appeal for information that might assist them in trying to solve the mystery of a couple who disappeared from their home in Fermoy in north Cork more than 30 years ago.

Conor Dwyer (62) and his wife, Sheila (61) were last seen on April 30th, 1991, near their home on Chapel Hill. A phone call from Ms Dwyer to her sister the next day was the last contact anyone had with the couple.

The Garda investigation into the couple’s disappearance has always remained open. On Monday night, Supt Michael Corbett of Fermoy Garda station is due to issue an appeal on RTÉ’s Crimecall for public assistance in trying to establish what happened to the couple.

Retired chief superintendent Kieran McGann is also due to appear on the programme. He recalls working on the case over the years and says the disappearance “remains a mystery to the community”, and hopes that, 33 years later, this fresh appeal will help bring “some closure to the family”.

Peter Massey, a former colleague of Mr Dwyer’s, says he was a “kind, gentle and honest man” and the couple were “just nice people to be around”. He recalls getting a call in May 1991 from Ms Dwyer’s sister, asking, “Have you had any contact with Conor or Sheila – we haven’t heard from them”.

The couple were well known in the local area and very recognisable by their distinctive car, a white 1978-1979 Toyota Cressida with the registration 5797ZT. The vehicle also went missing and has never been found but gardaí hope a film reconstruction with a similar car may help jog people’s memories.

The last person to see the O’Dwyers was their neighbour, local girl Catherine Fenton, who greeted the couple at about 9.30am near their home on the south side of the town, as they left to attend a funeral at St Patrick’s church, just a few hundred metres away.

A native of Shanballymore between Fermoy and Mallow, Mr Dwyer operated a hackney service and worked as a chauffeur and general handyman for a German businessman, Fritz Wolff, who lived at Castlelyons House in nearby Castlelyons.

On Monday night, Supt Corbett will ask anyone with any information that might assist investigators solve the 33-year-old mystery to contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60 or Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100.