Iran launches drones towards Israel in retaliation over airstrike that killed generals

Iranian drones have been fired towards Israeli, the country's army has said.

Iran has launched a number of drones toward Israel, according to the Israeli military, US officials and reports in Iranian state media.

The Israeli army’s spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said it would take several hours for the aircraft to arrive.

Speaking on Saturday evening, he said Israel was prepared.

Israel’s sophisticated Iron Dome air defence system is expected to be able to intercept Shahed drones, which fly at around 150km an hour.

However, US officials told the New York Times that the slow-moving drones may be followed up with faster missiles in an effort to distract the defences.

Israel has been on heightened alert since an airstrike last week killed two Iranian generals in Syria. The strike hit the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Iran accused Israel of being behind the attack and vowed revenge. Israel has not commented on that attack.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said on Saturday in Iranian state media that it had launched dozens of drones and missiles at specific targets in Israel.

Israel has closed its airspace in response to the attack, as has Iraq, which lies between the two countries. The Revolutionary Guard said it had launched missiles from “all directions” in its statement.

The branch of the Iranian military said the attacks were “in reaction to the Zionist regime’s crimes, including the attack on the consulate section of Iran’s embassy in Damascus and martyring our commanders and military advisers in Syria”.

A number of countries issued travel warnings for the region in recent days and the US embassy in Israel has instructed its staff not to travel outside the main cities.

Despite the tension, Iranian sources previously told Reuters that Tehran had relayed an indirect message to the White House that Iran would not act hastily or in a manner that would cause an escalation.

However, US president Joe Biden said on Friday that he expected an Iranian attack on Israel “sooner rather than later” and tried to dissuade Tehran from that course of action, underlying American commitment to defending Israel.

“We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,” the US president told reporters.

Israel has been at war with Hamas since the Islamist group which governs the Gaza Strip launched an attack on Israeli soil on October 7th 2023, killing thousands and taking hostages from towns and villages near the border.

More than 30,000 Gazans have been killed in the Israeli invasion that followed, as the Israeli Defence Forces destroyed much of the infrastructure and housing of the Palestinian territory in what it describes as an effort to ensure Hamas can never again launch such an attack.

The conflict has expanded beyond Israel and Gaza periodically, with Shia militia Hizbullah launching rockets across the Lebanese border. Ansar Allah, a group known as the Houthis, has disrupted shipping through the Suez canal.

Israel has meanwhile attacked targets in Lebanon and Syria as tensions have risen in the region. –Additional reporting by AP/Guardian/New York Times