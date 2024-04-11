Two members of Defence Forces hospitalised after parachuting incident

Two members of the Defence Forces were taken to hospital following an incident during a routine parachute display team exercise on Thursday.
The incident happened as the parachute display team members were landing by parachute at the Defence Forces bases at the Curragh, Co Kildare.
In a statement on Thursday night the Defence Forces press office confirmed “two personnel sustained injuries on landing during routine parachute display team training today in the Defence Forces Training Centre”.
“The injuries sustained were non-life threatening and both personnel were transferred to hospital by Defence Forces Ambulance and are in a stable condition”.
The parachute display team comprises of members from all ranks and services of the Defence Forces, permanent and reserve.
An investigation into the incident has begun in line with Defence Forces operational procedures.
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date