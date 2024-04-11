Ireland

Two members of Defence Forces hospitalised after parachuting incident

Display team members suffered injuries on landing during routine practice at training centre in Co Kildare

The Defence Forces parachute display team comprises of members from all ranks and services, permanent and reserve. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh/The Irish Times

Tim O'Brien
Thu Apr 11 2024 - 21:57

Two members of the Defence Forces were taken to hospital following an incident during a routine parachute display team exercise on Thursday.

The incident happened as the parachute display team members were landing by parachute at the Defence Forces bases at the Curragh, Co Kildare.

In a statement on Thursday night the Defence Forces press office confirmed “two personnel sustained injuries on landing during routine parachute display team training today in the Defence Forces Training Centre”.

“The injuries sustained were non-life threatening and both personnel were transferred to hospital by Defence Forces Ambulance and are in a stable condition”.

READ MORE

The parachute display team comprises of members from all ranks and services of the Defence Forces, permanent and reserve.

An investigation into the incident has begun in line with Defence Forces operational procedures.

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist

LATEST STORIES