Two members of Defence Forces hospitalised after parachuting incident

The Defence Forces parachute display team comprises of members from all ranks and services, permanent and reserve. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh/The Irish Times

Two members of the Defence Forces were taken to hospital following an incident during a routine parachute display team exercise on Thursday.

The incident happened as the parachute display team members were landing by parachute at the Defence Forces bases at the Curragh, Co Kildare.

In a statement on Thursday night the Defence Forces press office confirmed “two personnel sustained injuries on landing during routine parachute display team training today in the Defence Forces Training Centre”.

The Defence Forces Press Office can confirm that two personnel sustained injuries on landing during routine parachute display team training today in the Defence Forces Training Centre. pic.twitter.com/1sRRoDAxr6 — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) April 11, 2024

“The injuries sustained were non-life threatening and both personnel were transferred to hospital by Defence Forces Ambulance and are in a stable condition”.

The parachute display team comprises of members from all ranks and services of the Defence Forces, permanent and reserve.

An investigation into the incident has begun in line with Defence Forces operational procedures.