March one of the wettest on record, says Met Éireann

Rainfall totals in March were above their long-term averages in the majority of Irish weather stations, according to provisional data from Met Éireann.

The highest daily rainfall total, 45.3mm, was recorded at Dublin Airport on March 1st, the station’s highest daily recording for the month on record.

Monthly rainfall totals were as much as 239.8mm at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry, which experienced its wettest March since 1963.

The number of ‘rain days’ ranged from 20 days at Belmullet, Co Mayo to 29 at Shannon Airport, Co Clare and Ballyhaise, Co Cavan.

While the month was very wet, Met Éireann said in its monthly statement that mean air temperatures across the country were above their long-term average for the month.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 6.4 degrees at Knock airport, Co Mayo to 9.1 degrees at Sherkin Island, Co Cork.

The month’s highest and lowest temperatures were recorded at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon. The minimum air temperature was -2.7 degrees while the lowest grass minimum was -7.1 degrees, both recorded on March 29th. The highest temperature, 16.3 degrees, was recorded on Easter Sunday, March 31st.

Five weather stations reported their highest minimum temperatures for March on record.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann said unsettled conditions would persist on Wednesday with a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells expected before rain develops later across Munster, south Leinster and elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees are forecast.

Patches of mist or drizzle are to clear early on Thursday, paving the way for sunny spells and occasional showers. However, rain is to spread across Munster in the afternoon and extend nationwide during the evening, turning heavy in places. Maximum temperatures will be between 10 and 13 degrees.

Friday is due to be mild and windy with sunny spells and widespread showers, some possibly heavy and thundery. Highest temperatures will be between 13 and 16 degrees. Heavy downpours are forecast for Friday night with the chance of spot flooding.

Saturday is to be windy with rain pushing north-eastward over Ireland followed by sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees. Sunday is due to be “bright and blustery”, according to the forecaster, with sunshine and scattered showers.