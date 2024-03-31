Summer time starts but weather needs more time to catch up

While Ireland officially entered summer time early on Sunday morning with the clocks springing forward, the weather looks set to remain more wintry than summery for the week ahead following a brief sun-kissed respite as Easter Sunday dawned.

There were blue skies and comparatively warm sunshine for much of Sunday, although grey clouds gathered over the country as the day went on. They will struggle to lift as the Bank Holiday weekend continues, with Monday set to be marked by a heavy blanket of cloud across swathes of the country with patchy rain and drizzle across the east and south and some more well-scattered showers elsewhere.

There will a smattering of sunny spells developing along Atlantic coasts over the course of the day with temperatures of between 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate easterly or variable winds.

Monday night will be largely dry as rain and showers clear away to the northeast overnight, although it will turn cold as skies clear with the a touch of frost likely.

There will be a “chilly but largely dry start” to Tuesday with some morning sunshine, according to Met Éireann. The afternoon will bring a mix of bright spells and well scattered showers for much of the country. During the evening rain is expected to develop in southern parts, with isolated showers elsewhere.

Wednesday will be generally cloudy with scattered showers and the chance of more persistent rain across parts of Ulster. By Wednesday evening a spell of heavy rain is likely to develop in the south and southwest, with a spell of persistent and locally heavy rain extending nationwide on Wednesday night

By Thursday thing should start to look up with a be a day of sunshine and scattered showers promised, and temperatures climbing to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.