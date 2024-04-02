Heavy downpours expected this week as exceptionally wet year continues

Met Éireann says settled weather is still not on the horizon. Photograph: Collins

There will be little in the way of respite for those who are fed up with the wet weather of late, especially farmers.

It was a drier Easter bank holiday weekend overall, but the next week will see heavy downpours. Rainfall over the coming seven days is set to be above average across the country and especially heavy in the midlands and south.

It has been an extremely wet year to date, with March rainfall levels in the south and east twice the monthly average.

All sectors in farming have been affected, but tillage farmers have been impacted worst of all as many cannot get access to their land for sowing because the ground is saturated.

Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy said settled weather is still not on the horizon. “There is no sign of drying. Low pressure is hanging over us for the next week at least. There is no respite as such,” Kealy said.

“There is no long dry spell forecast. Most days will see showers. Rain is going to spread up from the south later on Tuesday leading to a damp start on Wednesday.”

Thursday will see rain spreading up from Munster and extending nationwide during the evening. Unsettled weather is expected on Friday with heavy and thundery showers in many places.

“On Thursday and Friday, we are potentially looking at even wetter and windier conditions. You could be looking at heavier spells of rain on Friday and Saturday spread nationwide because the low pressure systems are coming in so quickly,” Kealy said.

Saturday will be another mixed day with rain and blustery showers, and Sunday will be much the same. Despite the wet weather, temperatures will be warmer than of late and it will feel milder.

The agricultural forecast for the week is that drying conditions “will be generally moderate or poor”, with opportunities for spraying limited due to showers.

Poorly drained soils are saturated or waterlogged at the moment and only on light, well or moderately drained soils will it be possible to put machinery on the land.