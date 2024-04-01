Petrol bombs thrown and van set on fire in Derry following dissident parade

Young men carrying crates of petrol bombs at the start of an Easter Monday parade in the Creggan area of Derry, commemorating the anniversary of the Easter Rising Rebellion of 1916. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Petrol bombs prepared by young people before a dissident republican parade in Derry on Monday “would have been used to attack police had the opportunity arose,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

The area commander for Derry City and Strabane, Chief Supt Gillian Kearney, said it was “incredibly sad and really disheartening to see young people, including children” involved in such disorder.

“Using young people in this way, risking their safety and encouraging them to engage in criminality, is reprehensible,” she said.

On Monday afternoon petrol bombs were thrown at members of the media and a van was set on fire following the march in the Central Drive area of the city.

The procession, which was organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee to mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising, has in previous years been the focus of significant disorder, with police attacked by masked youths throwing petrol bombs.

The journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans in the city in Easter 2019.

On Monday afternoon, a colour party of about 12 masked men in paramilitary-style dress and wearing sunglasses and berets paraded from Central Drive to the City Cemetery, where wreaths were laid and an oration was delivered.

The men, who were watched by several hundred spectators, carried the Tricolour and a number of republican flags.

Among the crowd were some youths with their faces covered carrying petrol bombs and other missiles.

A colour party at the City Cemetery in Derry, after their Easter Monday parade through the Creggan area of the city. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The event was watched by a police helicopter and a drone which issued a warning to those present that they were taking part in an illegal parade, but police Land Rovers – which have previously been attacked – were not present on the ground.

Chief Supt Kearney said that on Saturday police received a form notifying them of an event in the City Cemetery on Monday, but this did not include notification of a parade from Central Drive to the cemetery.

“Police engaged with the event organiser and, on the day, issued several warnings from a drone to make participants aware they would be taking part in an un-notified parade on Central Drive,” she said.

“Despite several warnings, participants proceeded along Central Drive and into the City Cemetery.

“Sadly, we saw evidence of petrol bombs being prepared by young people prior to the parade,” she said, adding that “these youths were also involved in the parade along Central Drive.

“It is our assessment these would have been used to attack police had the opportunity arose,” she said.

“A local person’s van was set on fire for no reason, just next to a local community hall on Central Drive in Creggan, while a number of petrol bombs were also thrown in the area.

“The fire has been dealt with by NIFRS and those involved throwing the petrol bombs have dispersed,” she said, and a police investigation initiated.

The SDLP leader and MP for Foyle, Colum Eastwood, said such disorder was not something “that our community wants or needs”.

“The kids being whipped up into throwing petrol bombs at journalists and the police are putting their own lives and futures at risk as well as the safety of others.”

He said those responsible “only want to drag us back”, and the people of Derry “want to live in peace with their neighbours. We won’t have that peace threatened by anyone, let alone cowards that send kids out to throw petrol bombs.”