Funerals of mother and two daughters killed in Mayo crash to take place in Donegal

Una Bowden and her daughters Ciara (14) and Saoirse (9), who died in a crash in Co Mayo on March 26th

The funerals of a mother and two daughters killed in a road crash in Co Mayo on Tuesday are to take place in Co Donegal next week.

Una Carlin Bowden and her two daughters Ciara (14) and Saoirse (9) died when their car was involved in a collision with a truck outside Swinford.

Mrs Bowden’s husband and the girls’ father David Bowden had been abroad working with the United Nations when the tragedy happened.

It is understood Una and her daughters were travelling home from visiting Una’s father John Carlin in Raphoe.

The three will be buried next to Una’s late mother in a graveyard in the village of Convoy.

A wake will be held from Monday to Wednesday in Raphoe at which hundreds of people are expected to attend.

Una, who was 47 years of age, and her young family had been living in Moycullen, Co Galway, for a number of years.

The family had recently renovated an old cottage and had just finished the renovations in recent weeks.

They were a huge part of the local community in Moycullen, where they were members of a number of groups including the local basketball club.